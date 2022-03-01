He will be running 12 marathons in 12 days, from Angmering to Scarborough, with his friend David Lewis by his side all the way.

It is a big enough challenge in itself but it also ends another big challenge – a year of running 52 marathons in 52 weeks.

Darren said: “It’s going to be a massive challenge. It’s going to be 12 marathons across just 12 days, covering 345 miles. In fact, some of the legs will be longer than a marathon distance.

Darren Winter, right, and David Lewis are running from Angmering to Scarborough for Cancer United

“For training for this challenge, we’re actually doing another challenge still. We’ve been challenging ourselves to run 52 marathons at least in 52 weeks. We started last April and we finish at the end of March, so this challenge to Scarborough will finish that challenge as well.”

David decided to do the challenge after taking part in last summer’s RunFestRun, founded by Chris Evans, and attending a talk there by Jamie McDonald, aka AdventureMan.

David explained: “He has done some crazy challenges himself for charity and he really inspired me to do this challenge.

“For me, this is a personal challenge as well. My daughter lives in Scarborough and my son lives in Hull, which is en route, and on March 20, we stop at Hull, which, not coincidentally, is his birthday that day.

“When I mentioned the challenge to David, he just said I can’t do it on my own and agreed to join me, thankfully.”

Darren and David are supporting Cancer United and will start their run at the charity’s base in Angmering on Friday, March 11.

Darren said: “David and I have chosen Cancer United for all the amazing work they do in the local community. Their good work stretches from Brighton to Chichester and beyond, supporting cancer patients on their road to recovery.

“We know that the money we raise from this challenge will make a big difference to those patients and their wellbeing and fitness, and also support their families.”