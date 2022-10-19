The limited edition whipped Boursin savoury doughnuts will launch on the menu as part of an initiative in partnership with UK charity FoodCycle.

The Boursin upgrade to Kenny’s bestselling dish will help raise funds for the charity. For every purchase of the whipped Boursin doughnuts a £1 donation will be made to FoodCycle.

Boursin will be encouraging consumers that cannot make it down to the restaurant to get creative in their own kitchens. For every dish shared on Instagram, tagging @BoursinUK and using the hashtag #youcreatewedonate, a donation of £5 will be made to FoodCycle. Every £5 donation will deliver 3.5 meals for the vulnerable.

Kenny Tutt, MasterChef 2018 Winner and restaurateur is adding a Boursin twist to his signature savoury doughnuts and adding them to the menu of his flagship restaurant Pitch in aid of FoodCycle.

The doughnuts will be on sale at Kenny’s restaurant Pitch in Warwick Street.

The campaign will be supported by a fixed donation to FoodCycle, a nationwide charity which uses surplus food, spare kitchen spaces and volunteers to create three-course meals for people at risk of food poverty and social isolation.

Kenny said: “The thing I have always loved about food is its ability to bring people together, and FoodCycle does exactly that whilst also nourishing the hungry and lonely with delicious meals and great conversation.

"I’m so excited to be partnering with Boursin for a second year in support of FoodCycle, to create a series of seasonal recipes using leftovers that we all have in our kitchens. With a little bit of inspiration and a Boursin twist along the way, it’s easy to turn these everyday ingredients into delicious and cost-effective dishes that also help to raise money for a good cause. The savoury doughnuts have always been a personal favourite, so I’m excited to see what customers have to say about my Boursin twist.”

The doughnuts will be on sale until November 16.