Worthing mayor gives special recognition for charity founder’s work for the homeless

A dedicated Worthing volunteer and charity founder has been rewarded for her hard work by the mayor.

Khristina McCormack, the founder of street homeless outreach charity SHOUT WSK, was presented with a certificate and flowers at Worthing Town Hall on Tuesday, July 22.

Worthing mayor Cathy Glynn-Davies made the special recognition for the work she has done for the community through her charity.

The honour was extended to all the volunteers at the charity, who had requested the special recognition for Khristina as a thank her for her support to people of the borough.

During her speech, the mayor said: “What is the definition of community action and excellence? In my opinion it is someone who sees a need and does something about it. I believe we find this in Khristina.”

SHOUT WSK supports those facing homelessness, people who are homeless and those in temporary accommodation. As well as providing an outreach programme, the charity has a zero food waste café in Tarring Road, a charity shop and allotment, and it runs pop-up food banks and care in the community.

Sophie Cox, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: "It’s a real honour to stand here this evening and acknowledge the incredible impact that Khristina and her volunteers have had on our town.

"What began with her vision and compassion has grown into a vital lifeline for so many in our community. This charity is about far more than food — it’s about trust, inclusion and creating a place where the most vulnerable feel seen, heard, and valued.

"From food banks to community allotments, and now a charity shop and zero-waste café, the work continues to grow and evolve in response to local need. So thank you to our mayor for recognising not just the extraordinary work of the charity but the incredible vision, tenacity and heart of its founder Khristina, for all she has done – and continues to do – for Worthing.”

To find out more about SHOUT WSK and its work across Worthing, visit www.worthingsoupkitchen.co.uk