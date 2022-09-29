Worthing mayor helps care home residents sign Adur and Worthing Councils' Books of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Signing the Books of Condolence at The New Grange

The mayor chatted with staff and residents during her visit to The New Grange dementia care home, in Homefield Road, and joined them for afternoon tea.

She took along pages from Adur and Worthing Councils' Books of Condolence so the residents could write their own personal messages in memory of the Queen.

Emma Ronney, manager, said the team welcomed the visit from the mayor and residents were pleased to be given the opportunity to sign the Book of Condolence.

Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury with staff at The New Grange dementia care home

