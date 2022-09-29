Worthing mayor helps care home residents sign Adur and Worthing Councils' Books of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth II
Residents at a Worthing care home were able to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II when Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury paid a visit.
The mayor chatted with staff and residents during her visit to The New Grange dementia care home, in Homefield Road, and joined them for afternoon tea.
She took along pages from Adur and Worthing Councils' Books of Condolence so the residents could write their own personal messages in memory of the Queen.
Emma Ronney, manager, said the team welcomed the visit from the mayor and residents were pleased to be given the opportunity to sign the Book of Condolence.
Most Popular
She added: "It was lovely to be able to have an afternoon tea."