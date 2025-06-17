Worthing Mencap sport and fun day brings together more than 700 people for a day of celebration

More than 700 people attended Worthing Mencap's sport and fun day at Worthing Leisure Centre, keeping up a tradition that has been in place for a quarter of a century.

The event on Tuesday, June 10, included trampolining, a magician, arts and crafts, CYCALL adapted cycling, a disco and free ice cream.

Richard DeNiese, charity director, said: "The day is an opportunity to bring together as many children and adults with a disability as possible, to have fun and celebrate our unique differences. We have been running this event for more than 25 years and are hoping to keep providing it for another 25 years to come."

The local, independent charity is Worthing Community Awards' Charity of the Year, honoured for its support for people with learning disabilities and autism. Visit www.worthingmencap.org for more information.

The sport and fun day is a free annual event fully funded by Worthing Mencap. It was supported by volunteers from the charity and Davison High School for Girls.

The next event is the summer fayre on June 28 from 9.30am to 1pm at 117-121 South Farm Road, Worthing. Expect a variety of stalls, baked goods, entertainment and retail therapy in the well-stocked charity shop.