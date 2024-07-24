Darian Carter, 30, lost her son, Parker, in 2022, due to her infection during childbirth.

Two years on, she is planning to purchase a headstone for her son’s grave. To help with this, Darian’s best friend Kirstie Wilson will take part in a 12,000 foot skydive later this year to raise money.

Kirstie, 39, explained: “My best friend Darian went through every parent's nightmare and unfortunately her beautiful baby boy Parker was born sleeping.

"As a parent, I can't begin to imagine the pain they feel. Parker does have a spot at Worthing Cemetery but he deserves a headstone which is where I come in.

"I have decided – on September 14th – I am facing my biggest fear of heights by doing a 12,000 foot skydive to raise the funds for this precious baby boy.

“I’m absolutely petrified of heights but I want to take as much pressure off her and help Parker get what he deserves.”

Darian said Kirstie’s act of kindness is ‘gobsmacking’.

"You don’t often hear about people doing this,” she said. “You usually have to raise funds yourself.

"Kirstie is absolutely petrified of heights so it means so much that she is still going to do it. It is really overwhelming, I can’t put it into words.

“Parker doesn’t get birthdays and Christmases like everyone else. We want him to stand out along with the others and make it [the grave] complete.

"I also want to raise awareness of a taboo subject. Please make sure that your infection marker is raised a little bit, just get some kind of anti-biotics to cover yourself. It can stop a lot. That’s the most important thing.”

Kirstie, who also lives in Worthing, said Darian was ‘her rock’ when she was going through the grieving process herself – and wanted to return the favour.

She added: “Darian has gone through a traumatic time. I feel sad just thinking about it so I dread to think what she goes through on a daily basis.

"She has got a son already and has gone on to have another daughter.

“She just wanted to do one last thing for Parker. She was quoted £1,500 for a headstone and anything we raise beyond that will contribute to the wording.

"We have had an anonymous donator who will match what we make, pound for pound. We will donate excess funds to our local church, St Matthews.

"Anything you can afford would be so much appreciated and from the bottom of our hearts thank you. Let’s get this little boy what he deserves even if it's the only thing we can give him.”

If you would like to make a donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kirstie-wilson-2.

