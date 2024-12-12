A Worthing nursery has made a Christmas collection for Worthing Foodbank.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Alison Taylor, office manager, said: “Our lovely children and families have generously donated two entire shopping trolleys full of goodies to the wonderful and vital Worthing Foodbank, for the second year in a row.

"Worthing Foodbank are a fantastic charity who have been supporting families since 2006 by providing emergency food and practical support to people in their most difficult times.

"Please do contact Worthing Foodbank if you are able to offer any food and especially toiletries at this time, for our local families who are in need of support. There has been a 94 per cent increase in people using foodbanks in the past five years, so this service is more important than ever.”