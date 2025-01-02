Worthing nursery’s chair of trust speaks of exciting times ahead as she is awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List 2025

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 13:10 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 13:47 GMT
The chair of trust at a Worthing nursery has spoken of the exciting times ahead as she is awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List 2025 for services to early years.

Kay Haffenden heads the board of trustees at Kamelia Kids Day Care and Beach School in Goring, a successful not-for-profit, fully inclusive, charity-run nursery.

Kay, who lives in Shoreham, was named in the New Year Honours List 2025 and is one of a number of people with connections to the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton area who have been honoured.

She said: "I am very honoured to receive the BEM in recognition of my work in early years as Chair of the Trust at Kamelia Kids Nursery and Beach School in Goring-by-Sea.

Kay Haffenden, chair of Kamelia Kids Day Care and Beach School in Goring, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to early years
Kay Haffenden, chair of Kamelia Kids Day Care and Beach School in Goring, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to early years

"I have been very proud to be part of great staff and trustee teams who have worked to make the nursery the success it is today. We have many more exciting plans ahead!"

Kamelia Kids has been operating for more than 40 years. The charitable status strongly influences its values and holistic approach to childcare.

The role of the board is primarily strategic, monitoring the financial performance, management and quality assurance processes within the organisation.

Kay has extensive experience in education and is the lead trustee for safeguarding at Kamelia Kids. She is also chair of the Local Governing Body (LGB) at Shoreham Academy and is a member of Worthing & Adur Chamber.

