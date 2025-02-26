Worthing Parkrun is a free, weekly 5k community event where participants can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

The event takes place at 9am every Saturday at Worthing promenade, Brighton Road.

To date, there are three regular visually impaired runners, who are aided by trained guides.

Now, more visually impaired people than ever before are able to join in – due to an influx of trained guides.

Event director Mike Belton, of the Worthing Parkrun core volunteer team, explained: “We were approached a while back by Stuart Withers, who is a qualified visually impaired guide trainer, offering his services to train anyone who would be interested in becoming a VI guide. We quickly had 12 people come forward.

"Owing to the numbers, Stuart split the people into two groups and ran a couple of training sessions after our parkrun.

“It's something that Worthing Parkrun generally has always supported, so there's always been a volunteer role as a visually impaired guide.

“We ran a session a number of years ago and started drawing up a list of people that could act as a guide.”

Mike said some of the runners are now training for the London Marathon but it is just as beneficial for beginners, simply looking to get some exercise and fresh air.

He said: “Parkrun is there to support anyone in the community that wants to go out and do something on a Saturday morning for fitness.

"It's not a race, it's just a run or a walk for people so it's open to everybody, including those with visual impairment.

"Of course there's some safety concerns that we need to consider with visual impairment hence the guides that run with them particularly in places like Worthing.

“With 500 people every week wanting to run, it gets quite congested and you've got the you know the added concerns of pedestrians as well.

"We're using shared spaces all the time so it's important those people are supported with a guide.”

Mike said Stuart’s offer to provide ‘proper training’ to guides will be a huge difference maker.

"We were inundated,” Mike said. “I was only expecting to get a few people be interested but we quickly got to a dozen.

"We had to close the post down because we were almost being oversubscribed.

“We've now got an additional 12 people on our list that can run with people of different abilities."

Mike said he plans to complete the course blindfolded so he ‘can experience what it feels like’ to be visually impaired.

He added: “It can be quite unnerving for those people. It’s just about putting yourself in the shoes of somebody that has a vision impairment so I'm going to do that one week.

"I think it's important for us to try and understand two sides really.

"Some of the guys that went through the training the first week actually came along to part one the next week and then did exactly that. One of them blindfolded themselves on the way out and guided and then they swapped over on the way back.”

Mike appreciated the extra tricky part for those visually impaired people is ‘you need to be talking to somebody at the same time’.

"It's not just running, you're actually communicating with the person at the same time,” he said.

“With someone with visual impairments, I would say that a lot of those people probably feel quite isolated in a lot of their day-to-day life I would imagine, and I think this gives the opportunity to come out into a community event where they can enjoy a Saturday morning.

"There’s a great feeling of watching a community event take place with so many people every single week that's free and no one needs to pay anything, you just register, you turn up and you get on with it.

"If you have a visual impairment, we're here to help, and you can be included in Parkrun, there's no reason for you not to be.

"Cone along and you can build up that confidence over a period of time in the same way as somebody that doesn't run, that has no visual impairment at all.”

Find out more at www.parkrun.org.uk/worthing/

1 . More trained guides join Worthing Parkrun team Worthing Parkrun is now able to cater for more visually impaired people wanting to improve their fitness or just get some exercise on a Saturday morning. Photo: Worthing Parkrun

