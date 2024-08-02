Worthing Peace Group call on community to join nuclear ban campaign on Nagasaki Day
Nagasaki Day on Friday, August 9, will be marked with a gathering at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park at 11.30am.
Pauline Fraser from Worthing Peace Group said: "The first nuclear bomb was dropped by the United States on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Three days later, another one was dropped on Nagasaki. A reported 340,000 people died as a result of these nuclear attacks."
David Mumford will tell the story of an eyewitness to the devastation during the event, following a welcome and introduction by Pauline.
There will be an update on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and a look at any progress made by Worthing Council made to adopt the Nuclear Ban Communities declaration.
Sylvia Knight will read a peace poem by Connie Fraser and this will be followed by a minute’s silence to remember the dead of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The event will close with a commemoration, following the invitation to decorate the tree with paper cranes and sign the letter to the Worthing West MP.