​Worthing Peace Group call on community to join nuclear ban campaign on Nagasaki Day

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 09:58 BST
Last year's Worthing Peace Group gathering at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park on Nagasaki DayLast year's Worthing Peace Group gathering at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park on Nagasaki Day
​Worthing Peace Group will be using paper cranes to commemorate the atomic bombing of Nagasaki and invite people to join the campaign to ban nuclear weapons by signing a letter to Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper.

Nagasaki Day on Friday, August 9, will be marked with a gathering at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park at 11.30am.

Pauline Fraser from Worthing Peace Group said: "The first nuclear bomb was dropped by the United States on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Three days later, another one was dropped on Nagasaki. A reported 340,000 people died as a result of these nuclear attacks."

David Mumford will tell the story of an eyewitness to the devastation during the event, following a welcome and introduction by Pauline.

There will be an update on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and a look at any progress made by Worthing Council made to adopt the Nuclear Ban Communities declaration.

Sylvia Knight will read a peace poem by Connie Fraser and this will be followed by a minute’s silence to remember the dead of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The event will close with a commemoration, following the invitation to decorate the tree with paper cranes and sign the letter to the Worthing West MP.

