​Worthing Peace Group call on community to join nuclear ban campaign on Nagasaki Day

Last year's Worthing Peace Group gathering at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park on Nagasaki Day

​Worthing Peace Group will be using paper cranes to commemorate the atomic bombing of Nagasaki and invite people to join the campaign to ban nuclear weapons by signing a letter to Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper.

Nagasaki Day on Friday, August 9, will be marked with a gathering at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park at 11.30am.

Pauline Fraser from Worthing Peace Group said: "The first nuclear bomb was dropped by the United States on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Three days later, another one was dropped on Nagasaki. A reported 340,000 people died as a result of these nuclear attacks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Mumford will tell the story of an eyewitness to the devastation during the event, following a welcome and introduction by Pauline.

There will be an update on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and a look at any progress made by Worthing Council made to adopt the Nuclear Ban Communities declaration.

Sylvia Knight will read a peace poem by Connie Fraser and this will be followed by a minute’s silence to remember the dead of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The event will close with a commemoration, following the invitation to decorate the tree with paper cranes and sign the letter to the Worthing West MP.