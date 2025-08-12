Worthing Peace Group marks Nagasaki Day by hanging 80 peace cranes on Worthing Peace Tree

Worthing Peace Group has marked Nagasaki Day by hanging 80 peace cranes on the Worthing Peace Tree.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The symbolic moment of reflection followed a gathering in Homefield Park on August 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped on the Japanese city, and a similar bombing three days earlier on Hiroshima.

Pauline Fraser, organiser, said: "Supporters of Worthing Peace Group gathered to attach 80 peace cranes to the caging around the tree in Homefield Park, while reflecting on how close the world has come to the brink of nuclear war in recent months and how little it seems to have learned from history."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She read from the Peace Declaration of Shiro Suzuki, the mayor of Nagasaki, to the citizens of the world. He called on leaders to 'immediately cease from disputes in which force is met with force' and asked all to heed the warning of survivors that the bombings should never be repeated.

Worthing Peace Group in Homefield Park to mark Nagasaki Day by hanging 80 peace cranes on the Worthing Peace Tree

Dr Rebecca Johnson, vice-president of CND, ICAN and Women in Black, sang a song for Hiroshima and Nagasaki in both Japanese and English translation, as well as Four Minutes to Midnight, referring to the supposed four-minute warning of nuclear attack.

Two poems about the tragedy of war, written by a local poet, drew the gathering to a close.