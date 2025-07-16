Worthing Peace Group will hang 80 paper cranes to mark 80th anniversary of atomic bombings in Japan

Worthing Peace Group will be hanging paper cranes to mark the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings in Japan - still the only uses of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.

The annual gathering at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park, Worthing, will take place at 3pm on Saturday, August 9.

As it is the 80th anniversary of the bombings, there will be 80 peace cranes made and members will be helping to attach them to the caging around the Peace Tree.

Organiser Pauline Fraser will read out the 2025 Nagasaki Peace Declaration, made by the mayor of Nagasaki.

Worthing Peace Group marking Nagasaki Day 2024 by hanging paper cranes. Picture: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

Nagasaki Day is marked at the Worthing Peace Tree on August 9 each year, to honour the victims of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan.

The first nuclear bomb was dropped by the United States on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Three days later, another was dropped on Nagasaki.

Paper cranes are used as a symbol of peace in tribute to a Japanese girl who was a victim of the atomic bombings.

Sadako Sasaki was two when the atomic bombs were dropped and she folded more than a thousand origami cranes over the next ten years, before she died aged 12 from leukaemia.