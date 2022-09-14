Adur and Worthing Police said officers are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of Lesley Clark, who is missing in Worthing.

The 84-year-old was last seen in the town centre at about 9.40am today (Wednesday, September 14).

“He is white, 5ft 6in, with white hair and is clean shaven,” a police spokesperson said.

"It is believed he was wearing dark clothing.”

Anyone who sees Lesley, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 474 of 14/09.

