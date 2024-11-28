New video footage shows the weather conditions that contractors have been dealing with whilst trying to repair Worthing Pier.

Worthing Borough Council’s team has now installed ‘all of the scaffolding we need’ on Worthing Pier to allow contractors to ‘complete the final work necessary to allow it to be reopened’.

The latest social media update on Wednesday evening (November 27) read: “There is now scaffolding on both the east and west sides of the pier, which is being used to allow teams to work safely on temporary platforms underneath the pier, rather than having to wait for the next set of spring low tides when it would be safe to work from the beach.

“If you’ve been outside today – or even if you’ve just looked out of the window – you’ll have an idea of the weather conditions our contractors have been dealing with.”

The council has posted a video showing the weather conditions that are making life harder for the team.

“This video clip shows the waves crashing into and over the temporary working platforms where our teams need to be for the last bits or welding and bracing they need to get done,” a spokesperson said.

"It was obviously unsafe for them to work in those conditions this morning, but this afternoon the sea became a bit more peaceful and they were able to get on with the project, once the scaffolding had been assessed to check it was still intact.

“Please do not attempt to go under or on the pier, or over the temporary fencing at our contractors’ compound, as this is still a live construction site. These areas are not safe for residents to enter and any damage caused could delay when we can make the pier safe enough for us to reopen it.”