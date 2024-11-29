Worthing pier to reopen next week after weeks-long temporary closure

Worthing Pier is set to reopen next week, Worthing Borough Council has confirmed, thanks to the hard work of maintenance teams and contractors

The pier was first closed on October 9 after a number of supporting piles in the seabed were damaged by the severe weather. Since then, council contractors have worked together to design, develop and install an interim support structure that means the pier can once again be used safely.

Visitors will be free to enjoy the pier once again as of December 4, and businesses will be free to once again open their doors to customers.

Cllr Sophie Cox, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “Thanks to the work and creative thinking of so many, we’ll be able to reopen Worthing Pier to the community in just a few days’ time.

Worthing Pier is set to to open next week. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

“I would like to thank our residents and our pier businesses for their patience and support while we have worked through the challenges to make the pier safe.

“This project has shown just how much the people of Worthing think about their pier and how important it is to the town and its identity.”

Making the pier safe again was a matter of installing a new steel support structure running the full length of the pier, replacing the existing iron supports that had been damaged or were no longer able to do their job properly.

The initial phase of work could only be completed safely from the beach, meaning contractors could only operate during spring low tides, when the sea was out far enough to make the beach accessible.

Since spring tides only last for a week every month, the project could have stretched into December or January, the council said, but teams worked day and night and, eventually, devised a means of completing the project safely from above – using scaffolding. It proved so effective that the work was finished in a fraction of the projected time, despite difficult sea and weather conditions.

"In the coming days, teams will carry out other repair and maintenance work on the pier that was identified during the above-deck work. This includes repairing some glass community artwork which is suspected to have been damaged by vandals climbing onto the pier while it was unsafe,” a spokesperson said.

“While that maintenance work is underway, the pier’s businesses will also be given access to their premises to get them ready for customers ahead of the reopening on Wednesday. They were required to close at short notice on 9th October and need time to clean and prepare their facilities before receiving visitors next week.”