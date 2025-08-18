Worthing playpark to be transformed with all-new equipment

Homefield Park playground in Worthing is to be transformed with new inclusive play equipment, thanks to input from the community.

Last year, Worthing Borough Council asked residents what play equipment they would like to see included as part of planned improvements to the popular park.

After taking residents’ ideas to contractors, the council launched an online consultation this spring to see which one of the final two designs the community liked best.

Thanks to the participation of over 110 playground users sharing their views in person, and nearly 600 online consultation responses, the council has chosen a design for the playground that works for the people that use it.

The new design for Homefield Park in Worthing. Picture: Worthing Borough Council

Play provider Eibe Play was chosen to design an inclusive play area that will appeal to children aged between two and 12, with a variety of interactive and disability-friendly equipment.

The playground will also be reshaped to help with surface water and flooding issues that occur on a regular basis.

Following feedback from residents, the council has worked with Eibe to ensure that work starts after children return to school for the autumn term, so families can continue to enjoy the park for the rest of the summer.

Councillor Vicki Wells, Worthing's cabinet member for environmental services, said: “I’m extremely grateful to everyone who took the time to let us know what they want from a redesigned playground at Homefield Park.

“Their input has been invaluable and has helped us ensure that the current tired equipment will be replaced with facilities that work for the community.”

For more information on the project visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/homefield-park-consultation/.