A Morrison's store in Worthing has closed due to an ongoing power cut throughout the town.

With an ongoing power cut in Worthing, shops as well as homes have been affected. Morrison’s on Newland Street has had to close.

UK Power Networks released a statement, which read: “We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. As this was an unexpected power cut, we didn't know it was going to happen so we were unable to give you advance notice. We estimate your power will be back on by 30 Aug 22:30 - 23:30.

"We may be able to get some customers on sooner. The timeframe may change and be extended depending on our investigations and the work involved to resolve the issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 6:30 pm, UK Power Networks said that ‘engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault’. The power cut has been caused due to an underground electricity cable that faulted on their high voltage network which has caused an area-wide power cut.

An employee at the Worthing Morrison’s store told Sussex World: “All the lights and tills went off and the emergency lighting came on.

Unfortunately, after a few minutes, the only thing we could do was to safely evacuate the store as we didn't what the cause was then.

"It is unlikely to reopen today but I'm sure it will be back to business tomorrow. Customers were very understanding and all went calm. We had members of staff by the car park entrance explaining the situation to new customers entering.”