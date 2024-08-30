UK Power Networks released a statement, which read: “We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. As this was an unexpected power cut, we didn't know it was going to happen so we were unable to give you advance notice. We estimate your power will be back on by 30 Aug 22:30 - 23:30.

"We may be able to get some customers on sooner. The timeframe may change and be extended depending on our investigations and the work involved to resolve the issue.”

At 6:30 pm, UK Power Networks said that ‘engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault’. The power cut has been caused due to an underground electricity cable that faulted on their high voltage network which has caused an area-wide power cut.

At 7:18 pm, UK Power Networks reported that ‘power had been restored’ and also apologised to customers for the issue.

1 . Power cut Worthing Power cut in Worthing Photo: Google Maps

2 . WORTHING, WEST SUSSEX WORTHING, WEST SUSSEX Photo: Leon Neal