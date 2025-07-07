Pride kicked off in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, on Friday, with the line-up featuring featuring N-Trance, Big Brovaz and Urban Cookie Collective, with the day headlined by Jo O’Meara, of S Club fame.

The free-to-enter parade made its way along the seafront on Saturday, before more partying in Steyne Gardens, with the day headlined by another pop legend, Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton.

The parade theme was ‘Protecting Trans Lives’, with participants encouraged to dress in blue, white and pink to show their support for trans and non-binary community members.

Organisers had previously warned the lack of a parade sponsor and fewer businesses having signed up to take part put the event at ‘serious risk of being cancelled’.

But thanks to the support of BA Euroflyer, the Gatwick-based wholly owned subsidiary of British Airways, the event went ahead – and will do for at least another year.

After the support was confirmed in May, Pride director Gary Richardson said: “Firstly, the local community business response to our GoFundMe and Community Angels project has been nothing short of outstanding! This has demonstrated that our local businesses fully support Pride and do not wish to see it leave our town.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce this fantastic partnership with Pride and BA Euroflyer the funding that has been raised by our local community will go hand in hand with the BA Euroflyer funding to ensure Pride in Worthing is here to stay.

“These funds will ensure for the next two years we can offer free entry into our fantastic parade. Showcasing that our amazing town and businesses stand by our LGBTQi+ community.”

And following the event, organisers took to social media to praise everyone involved for making the 2025 event a success. They said: “WOWWWWWW! What can we say?! You lot really do go all out to celebrate Pride! We are DONE for 2025. THANK YOU to each and every one of our sponsors, supporters, traders, security, medical team, production team, artists, stewards, the bar teams, Ticket Gate staff, the loved ones that support our team each year on this crazy mission to deliver Pride and MOST IMPORTANTLY YOU!”

1 . Worthing Pride 2025 The 2025 Worthing Pride parade took place Saturday, July 5 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Pride 2025 The 2025 event was the seventh Worthing Pride to be held Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing Pride 2025 Flags were waved as people turned out in great numbers Photo: Eddie Mitchell