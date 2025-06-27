Worthing Pride is just a week away – but there is still time to get your tickets.

Worthing Pride returns for a seventh year on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, with a host of acts in Steyne Gardens.

The event will be headlined by two pop legends – Jo O’Meara, of S Club fame on Friday, and Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton on Saturday.

Friday’s line-up will feature N-Trance, Big Brovaz and Urban Cookie Collective, with Saturday’s event seeing performances by Louisa Johnson, Janice Robinson and many more – as well as Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Little Mix and Dua Lipa tribute acts.

More information about the acts and ticket details can be found at worthingpride.com

The parade – which is free to enter – will take place on the Saturday. The parade theme will again be ‘Protecting Trans Lives’, with participants encouraged to dress in blue, white and pink to show their support for trans and non-binary community members.

Organisers had previously warned the lack of a parade sponsor and fewer businesses having signed up to take part put the event at ‘serious risk of being cancelled’.

But thanks to the support of BA Euroflyer, the Gatwick-based wholly owned subsidiary of British Airways, the event will go ahead for at least the next two years.

Pride director Gary Richardson said: “Firstly, the local community business response to our GoFundMe and Community Angels project has been nothing short of outstanding! This has demonstrated that our local businesses fully support Pride and do not wish to see it leave our town.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce this fantastic partnership with Pride and BA Euroflyer the funding that has been raised by our local community will go hand in hand with the BA Euroflyer funding to ensure Pride in Worthing is here to stay.

“These funds will ensure for the next two years we can offer free entry into our fantastic parade. Showcasing that our amazing town and businesses stand by our LGBTQi+ community.”