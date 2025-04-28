Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pride parade is at 'serious risk' of being cancelled, according to the organisers.

In a social media post, Worthing Pride organisers said no sponsors have yet come forward for the parade aspect of the annual event, expected to take place on Saturday, July 5.

Additionally, compared to previous years, fewer businesses have signed up to take part, putting the event at ‘serious risk of being cancelled’.

"Last year we had over 35 local businesses and 500 people involved in the parade,” the event’s organisers said.

Worthing Pride 2024. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"This year we have had six businesses apply to date.

"We also have no parade sponsor this year. It’s a real tough time for all Pride!”

The parade costs more than £6,000 a year to run and the events receives no financial support from the council or charities, according to the organisers.

“This isn't something we can continue to fund without support,” the organisers said.

“The parade cannot be free due to these costs to keep everyone safe.”

In an attempt to increase participation, entry to the parade has been reduced to £10 per person, which includes a free ticket into the main park on the Saturday.

Businesses or individuals who can sponsor the parade have been asked to contact: [email protected].

The organisers added: "Without interest from participants to take part and a sponsor we will regrettably have to cancel this year’s Parade aspect of Pride.”