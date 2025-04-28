Worthing Pride parade at 'serious risk' of being cancelled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a social media post, Worthing Pride organisers said no sponsors have yet come forward for the parade aspect of the annual event, expected to take place on Saturday, July 5.
Additionally, compared to previous years, fewer businesses have signed up to take part, putting the event at ‘serious risk of being cancelled’.
"Last year we had over 35 local businesses and 500 people involved in the parade,” the event’s organisers said.
"This year we have had six businesses apply to date.
"We also have no parade sponsor this year. It’s a real tough time for all Pride!”
The parade costs more than £6,000 a year to run and the events receives no financial support from the council or charities, according to the organisers.
“This isn't something we can continue to fund without support,” the organisers said.
“The parade cannot be free due to these costs to keep everyone safe.”
In an attempt to increase participation, entry to the parade has been reduced to £10 per person, which includes a free ticket into the main park on the Saturday.
Businesses or individuals who can sponsor the parade have been asked to contact: [email protected].
The organisers added: "Without interest from participants to take part and a sponsor we will regrettably have to cancel this year’s Parade aspect of Pride.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.