Worthing pub packed with families for carol singing around the piano
The Corner House hosted its annual Christmas carol singing event on Monday, December 23, to raise money for Worthing-based charity Superstar Arts.
It followed the charity decorating the pub's windows in November for the festive season.
The Corner House was founded as a free house in 2015 but the three owners, brothers Matt and Tim Taylor and lifelong friend Darren Gearing, have been supporting Superstar Arts since they opened Beach House on Worthing seafront in March 2014.
Darren said: "This was our 10th anniversary of hosting such an event and we’re proud to share it’s success with everyone involved. It’s now become a calendar event, as we get 200 to 250 people from all walks of life attend in our covered pub garden to sing along carols with a professional trio, all around a piano, bass and lead guitar.
"We started this the Christmas after we opened Beach House and it was just so successful. Since we opened The Corner House, we have held it here in the garden marquee, because it was so popular and Beach House was too small."
Pub staff decorated the garden but, for the first time, the front windows were decorated by Superstar Arts, to celebrate ten years of partnering with Our Eating House Ltd, which includes The Corner House, Beach House and River Cafe & Bistro in Shoreham.
