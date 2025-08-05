Worthing publican set to Brave the Shave for 'the fighters' and the 'unsung heroes'

A Worthing publican will be losing his hair in front of customers as he gets set to Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Pease, landlord at The Pier View in Durrington and The Pier View on the seafront, wants to honour 'the fighters' and 'the unsung heroes' with his fundraising effort on Saturday, August 17.

He said he was inspired by the strength of those facing cancer and the vital role Macmillan nurses play in supporting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve added: "Compared to what people go through when facing cancer, losing a bit of hair is nothing. This one’s for the fighters.

Steve Pease, landlord at The Pier View in Durrington and The Pier View on Worthing seafront, wants to honour 'the fighters' and 'the unsung heroes' with his fundraising effort

"Every day, people I know and love are facing cancer head-on. I’ve lost friends and family to this cruel disease and I’ve stood on the sidelines feeling helpless – until a Macmillan nurse walks through the door.

"These nurses are the unsung heroes. They’re there in the hardest moments: at diagnosis, through treatment and when families don’t know where to turn. One conversation with a Macmillan nurse can offer hope, clarity and strength when it’s needed most.”

Regulars, friends and the local community are being urged to support the cause by donating or coming along on the day. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/baldlandlord for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve pointed out: "If you’ve ever been to The Park View or The Pier View, you’ll know it’s more than just a pub – it’s a community. Right now, customers and friends are fighting. They’re going through treatment. They’re holding on to hope. And I want to do something – even if it’s just sitting in a chair and letting someone take clippers to my head.

"I’ll be sitting down in front of friends, family, customers and colleagues from The Park View, The Pier View and the rest of our pub family, and I’ll be shaving off my hair. Yep. All of it. Gone."

Steve has set a target of £1,000 and has so far raised £656.

Supporter Melanie Peters, who runs Rocket Social Media and the Worthing Food and Drink Group, said: "The Park View was one of the first pubs I visited when I moved to Worthing, then The Lamb, and it’s been my local ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even though I moved slightly out of the area three years ago, we still visit regularly. It’s a true community pub – the kind that brings people together and supports causes that matter. Steve’s decision to brave the shave for Macmillan is just another example of that spirit, and we’re proud to support him.”