Worthing RAF veteran celebrates 100th birthday with special message from the Queen

Care for Veterans put on a party at the charity's hospital home in Worthing, where Ron is a resident, and performer Debbie Bird sang some of his favourite songs from the past century while he enjoyed a glass of fizz and a slice of cake.
Ron said: "It was lovely to celebrate my birthday with everyone in our wellbeing hub. Debbie was wonderful, I don’t know how she kept her voice up. I am thrilled to have received a card from the Queen and will put it up in my room to remember this special day."
The Queen sent her sincere congratulations and best wishes.
Ron trained as a pilot in Canada in 1939 and served until 1946, having joined the 356 Squadron in India.
