Worthing RAF veteran celebrates 100th birthday with special message from the Queen

Care for Veterans put on a party at the charity's hospital home in Worthing, where Ron is a resident, and performer Debbie Bird sang some of his favourite songs from the past century while he enjoyed a glass of fizz and a slice of cake.

Ron said: "It was lovely to celebrate my birthday with everyone in our wellbeing hub. Debbie was wonderful, I don’t know how she kept her voice up. I am thrilled to have received a card from the Queen and will put it up in my room to remember this special day."

The Queen sent her sincere congratulations and best wishes.

Debbie Bird serenades Ron Haynes for his 100th birthday

Ron trained as a pilot in Canada in 1939 and served until 1946, having joined the 356 Squadron in India.