The Worthing Borough Mayor Henna Chowdhury and others then laid wreaths for the fallen and took the salute at the March Past in front of Worthing Town Hall after the Remembrance Service.

Cllr Chowdhury said: “I am extremely proud and humbled to represent my town and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the many local organisations from Worthing and further afield who continue to support our annual Remembrance Service and Parade.”