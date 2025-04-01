Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worthing resident said she was ‘very upset’ to learn that the trees outside her house ‘could be totally destroyed’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jakkarr De Lenne has lived in Hobart Close in Durrington since 2007 and has always ‘enjoyed the sight of the trees’.

She explained: “There is much lovely wildlife in them and have been for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is now a road not far from the fence at the back of my house and there will be a regular bus service running at whatever times. The trees will shield me somewhat from the sight and noise / pollution from these, plus the traffic to and from.

Jakkarr De Lenne has lived in Hobart Close in Durrington since 2007 and has always ‘enjoyed the sight of the trees’, which could now be 'destroyed'. Photo: SR staff / SR2503261

“Because of my further physical disabilities, I do spend a considerable amount of time having to lay down, and I often look out of the window and enjoy watching the trees and the wildlife in them."

However, Jakkarr – known as Jakki – has recently learned that the trees will be removed due to complaints from neighbours.

Since January 2024, the New West Durrington Residents Association (NWDRA) has been assisting the management company FirstPort – appointed agent for the housing development – and Worthing Borough Council in ‘regard to a complaint’ about tree removal or trimming from Hobart Close residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A NWDRA spokesperson explained: “FirstPort after consultation with tree surgeons recommended removal as the most cost-effective option.

Jakkarr De Lenne has lived in Hobart Close in Durrington since 2007 and has always ‘enjoyed the sight of the trees’, which could now be 'destroyed'. Photo: SR staff / SR2503261

"A proposal was submitted to the council on how homeowner privacy would be maintained after removal of trees.

"After consultation with the affected residents, the council – in early March 2025 – informed the residents association the proposal put forward for removal and replacement of trees behind properties 12-15 Hobart Close, subject to the trees being 30 per cent evergreen, was approved.

"The council further requested that the residents affected be notified ahead of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The planned work due to start on March 26th was communicated, however has since had since to be delayed due to illness and is awaiting a new date from the appointed landscaper to carry out these works.”

Jakki claims she was not consulted about the plan before the decision was made.

She added: “I am very upset to hear that the trees outside my back fence could be totally destroyed. There has been a complete lack of communication.

"Taking the trees away would lay the area totally bare and devoid of any character at all and I would think that any new plants would take considerable years to make any impression as to something nice, greenery-wise to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jakki has put forward an alternative option, which she hopes will be considered.

This would be to pollard the threes to ‘half their height’ in the middle and ‘perhaps one quarter their height to the outer edges’.

Jakki said this would be ‘cheaper to achieve’ and the residue disposal being ‘easier and cheaper’.

She added: “This would mean that a larger financial investment could be used to purchase more mature trees, as suggested, to be put into the area and less likely to be vandalised, also more likely to remain healthy due to their age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I suggested the alternative of trimming as cutting it down seems drastic.

“This has all been decided by a nameless and faceless body and no one has replied or contacted me. No one has had a candid conversation with me.

“I would appreciate a meeting with these people. They don’t live here so are not affected.

“I’ve had lifelong occupation of this property and I want to keep these trees.”