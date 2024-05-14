Worthing restaurant helps raise £2,000 in memory of 'absolute warrior' who died aged 18 from a brain tumour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​A Worthing restaurant has helped raise £2,000 for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice in memory of an 'absolute warrior' who died aged 18 from a brain tumour.

Millie Stoner was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour in March 2022 and was told she was cancer free the following September. But it returned aggressively in October last year and she passed away just three weeks later.

Family friend Melanie Peters organised a fundraising evening at Enzo's Italian restaurant with entertainment by vocalist Jenna Hall, and £2,000 was raised for the hospice, near Poling.

Melanie said: "Millie was looked after so wonderfully by the team at Chestnut Tree House, her family have started a fundraising page and her friends have started fundraising.

Enzo's Italian restaurant owners Enzo, Maria and Enzo with James and Shelley Stoner, chef Enzo and Melanie Peters

"We had a fun night in her memory and guests were treated to a fabulous two-course meal, entertainment and a raffle with top prizes. Enzo’s was very generous, donating £13 of the £25 ticket price and, with the raffle, the guests raised an amazing £2,000."

Melanie said Millie loved the theatre and the team at the restaurant always looked after her and her family.

Mum Shelley Stoner said: "She was an absolute warrior, enduring multiple surgeries, bacterial meningitis, ventriculitis, hydrocephalus and needing a shunt. After a number of months in hospital she finally was able to begin treatment for the cancer.

"She bravely went through 30 long sessions of daily radiotherapy followed by eight aggressive cycles of chemotherapy. Throughout this time, despite feeling terrible and weak, she smiled and laughed and spread joy to all who met and surrounded her.

"Determined to live her best life, she managed to complete a level 3 diploma at college (remotely) and multiple other OU recognised courses.

"She touched so many people with her wit, grace, strength and kindness. In July 2023 she was finally able to tell people she was cancer free and in September 2023 she started intensive rehab at Chailey."

Sadly, Millie started to struggle with vision and balance in October 2023. An MRI scan showed the tumour had returned aggressively and there was nothing the medical team at University College London Hospitals could do. Three short weeks later, in November 2023, Millie passed away at the age of 18.

If you would like to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/melanie-patrick-1713901691346