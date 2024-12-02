Parents and students at a school in Worthing have been warned to be ‘extra vigilant’ after a suspicious man was spotted outside the gates – and ‘followed a pupil’.

Thomas A Becket Junior School has sent a letter to parents, which warned that a man has been seen ‘on four occasions in the past two weeks’.

The man was seen wearing black shoes, black trousers and a grey coat with a fur trim hood, according to the letter sent last week.

He was seen outside the Rectory Road entrance and ‘followed a pupil nearby’, the school said. He ‘did not appear to have a child with him’, the school added.

Sussex Police has been informed and local schools have been told.

The letter concluded: “Please ask your children to be extra vigilant when walking home and to let you and us know if they see anything suspicious.”