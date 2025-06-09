Worthing school reunion will see former students celebrate 'Super Sixty'

The Class of 81 from Gaisford High School for Girls will be meeting up again to celebrate 'Super Sixty' with music, chat and memories.

The party is taking place at their old school, now Worthing High School, in South Farm Road, on Saturday, August 9, from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

Worthing County High School for Girls became a comprehensive in 1973 and was renamed as Gaisford. The girls school was then amalgamated with West Tarring High School for Boys in 1982 to form Worthing High School.

The girls who left in 1981 met up for a Fabulous at 50 party about ten years ago and they are getting together again this year for a Super Sixty reunion.

Janet Webb, one of the organisers, said: "There will be green knickers, a £1 charity boat race in memory of classmates we have lost, as well as laughter, food and music."

Admission is free but everyone is asked to take green knickers, card, paper or fabric for hanging up to decorate the hall. The knickers were part of the uniform and they are a nod to the PE kit, which included a green skirt that was so short, the knickers could be seen.

Former students are also asked to take photos of then and now, as well as memorabilia of school years. There will be a take and share a supper of finger and fork food, with plates provided. Email rsvp to [email protected] for more information.

1 . Class of 81 The leaving photo from Gaisford High School for Girls Photo: Janet Webb

