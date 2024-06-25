Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disused floors in a Worthing seafront building are to be turned into 21 flats.

The upper floors at Connaught House, 32-34 Marine Parade, are to be converted into homes, while the former Connaught Leisure Adult & Family Amusements arcade, on the ground floor at 33-34, will see a change of use to flexible business and commercial use.

Twelve one-bed and eight two bed apartments will be spread across the first to third floors, including roof extensions to accommodate a new fourth-floor, three-bed penthouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arcades Fish Restaurant at 32 marine parade will remain and be expanded into the neighbouring empty premises, with the basement bar under 33-34 to remain unchanged.

The Worthing seafront building is to be home to flats. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

No affordable housing is planned within the development, with the developers saying they had approached six affordable-housing providers so far and found none wanting to take on the development,

Worthing Borough Council requires at least 20 per cent affordable housing in new developments of ten or more homes. Instead, the developers are to make a financial contribution of £340,000 to the council for affordable housing off-site.

The plans were approved by the council’s planning committee at its meeting on Wednesday, June 19. Samuel Theodoridi (Lab, Castle) said it would be a ‘good use’ of the building, and that a financial contribution in place of affordable housing was better than ‘nothing at all’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Personally, I have no issue with this application. We obviously need more housing and I’m pleased that the developer has made efforts to reach out to social housing providers.

Richard Novak (Con, Salvington) said the plans were a ‘great improvement’ on the existing, largely empty building. He said: “Bringing that building back into use is a great opportunity. Ot’s retaining the character of the existing building, it’s providing much-needed accommodation.”

He also raised some concerns over loading bays and the retention of a cycle path, which council officers said could be dealt with by imposing conditions on planning approval.