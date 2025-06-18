Worthing seafront restaurant says goodbye to its Signature Sharing Roast – for now

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 09:41 BST
A popular Worthing seafront restaurant is saying goodbye to its Signature Sharing Roast – for now.

Summer is here and Perch On The Pier will soon be changing its menu accordingly.

So it is time to say goodbye to the Signature Sharing Roast, which includes braised pressed beef, herb chicken breast and slow roasted pork belly served on a board.

The succulent meats come with all the trimmings – crispy roast potatoes, Yorkshire puds, glazed vegetables, tenderstem broccoli, cheddar cauli cheese, and rich red wine gravy.

Perch on the Pier in Worthing has outside tables if you want to sit back and watch the seaplaceholder image
Perch on the Pier in Worthing has outside tables if you want to sit back and watch the sea

A veggie and vegan option of cumin spiced roasted squash and lentil wellington is also available, with roast potatoes, parsnips, cauli cheese, tenderstem broccoli, carrot and swede mash, and red wine gravy.

The Signature Sharing Roast is available every Sunday from 4pm but only until Sunday, June 29. Perch says: "It’s everything you want from a Sunday, all on one glorious board – it’s made for sharing."

This will be the final sharing roast of the season but don't worry, expect to see the popular Sunday treat return in the autumn.

