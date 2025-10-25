An incident has taken place near a shopping centre in West Sussex this morning (Saturday, October 25).

Police are currently at the scene and the area has been cordoned off with police tape.

The incident is at the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing.

The back of the centre has been cordoned off.

Police at the scene

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a rape of a woman in the vicinity of Chatsworth Road, Worthing, in the early hours of Saturday (October 25).

“There is a scene guard at the location. We are in the early stages of an investigation and are currently ascertaining the circumstances.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.