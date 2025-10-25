Worthing shopping centre cordoned off due to incident; police at scene

By Richard Gladstone
Published 25th Oct 2025, 10:24 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 11:14 BST
Sussex World Morning Update Friday 24 October, 2025
An incident has taken place near a shopping centre in West Sussex this morning (Saturday, October 25).

Police are currently at the scene and the area has been cordoned off with police tape.

Most Popular

The incident is at the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing.

The back of the centre has been cordoned off.

Police at the sceneplaceholder image
Police at the scene

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a rape of a woman in the vicinity of Chatsworth Road, Worthing, in the early hours of Saturday (October 25).

“There is a scene guard at the location. We are in the early stages of an investigation and are currently ascertaining the circumstances.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.

Related topics:PoliceSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice