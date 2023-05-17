Police are searching for two missing girls from Worthing.

The teeangers, named only as Ilana and Erin, have links to Goring-by-Sea, ‘may be in possession of a bike’ and ‘may have travelled to Brighton on public transport’, police said.

"Have you seen Ilana and Erin, both missing from Worthing?,” a police statement on social media read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ilana, 13, is slim, 5ft 3in, with long, braided brown hair. Last seen at around 6pm on Monday (May 15) She is likely to be wearing blue Nike Air Jordan trainers, carrying a beige handbag.

The teeangers, named only as Ilana and Erin, have links to Goring-by-Sea, ‘may be in possession of a bike’ and ‘may have travelled to Brighton on public transport’, police said. Photo: Sussex Police

“Erin, 14, is slim, 5ft 2in, with straight, long blonde hair. She was last seen on the morning of Tuesday (May 16), possibly wearing a St Oscar Romero school uniform, carrying a black handbag.”