Worthing teenage girls reported missing

Police are searching for two missing girls from Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Published 17th May 2023, 14:36 BST

The teeangers, named only as Ilana and Erin, have links to Goring-by-Sea, ‘may be in possession of a bike’ and ‘may have travelled to Brighton on public transport’, police said.

"Have you seen Ilana and Erin, both missing from Worthing?,” a police statement on social media read.

"Ilana, 13, is slim, 5ft 3in, with long, braided brown hair. Last seen at around 6pm on Monday (May 15) She is likely to be wearing blue Nike Air Jordan trainers, carrying a beige handbag.

The teeangers, named only as Ilana and Erin, have links to Goring-by-Sea, ‘may be in possession of a bike’ and ‘may have travelled to Brighton on public transport’, police said. Photo: Sussex PoliceThe teeangers, named only as Ilana and Erin, have links to Goring-by-Sea, ‘may be in possession of a bike’ and ‘may have travelled to Brighton on public transport’, police said. Photo: Sussex Police
“Erin, 14, is slim, 5ft 2in, with straight, long blonde hair. She was last seen on the morning of Tuesday (May 16), possibly wearing a St Oscar Romero school uniform, carrying a black handbag.”

If you see either of the missing girls, please call 101 quoting 1400 of 16/05.

