James Mason will be aiming to land a huge double on the last Wrestling Spectacular before Christmas. Picture supplied by John Freemantle

Top wrestler James Mason will be aiming to land a huge double on the last Wrestling Spectacular before Christmas at the Charmandean Centre, Worthing, at the weekend.

The former European champion, one of the UK’s leading heavyweights, is set to defend the Premier Wrestling Federation International Championship against French raider Zaeken on the big Sunday afternoon show on Sunday, December 8.

And when that is done and dusted, Mason will be bidding to follow in the boots of some of the grappling game’s most legendary figures whose names are etched on the Ken Joyce Trophy, one of the most prestigious awards in wrestling.

The trophy, which Premier Promotions have sponsored since 1992 in memory of one of the country’s finest mat men, has been won in the past by the likes of “Bomber” Pat Roach, Johnny Saint, Robbie Brookside, Zack Sabre Jr., Danny Collins, Doug Williams, Joel Redman, Tony St Clair, Steve Grey, Brian Maxine and Johnny Kidd.

It has so far eluded Mason, however, and a year ago he was on the end of a shock upset when Jordon Breaks triumphed in the final. Breaks is also in Sunday’s line-up when he will be attempting to become only the second wrestler in history to secure back-to-back wins since Brookside nearly 20 years ago.

French flag bearer Zaeken, who is jetting in from Montpellier on the day of the show to challenge for the PWF title and has wrestled in Mexico and all over Europe, won’t be a pushover for Mason, who defeated New Zealand champion Spartan last year.

The show starts at 3.30pm and will also include tag-team action and include appearances by fast-rising Brighton star Casey Bitout and new giant Big Country.

Tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366. Bar and refreshments will be available.