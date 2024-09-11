​​Worthing town crier joins his puppet sidekick for some unique Punch and Judy fun

​​Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman joined his puppet sidekick Little Bob for some Punch and Judy fun at the Worthing Food and Drink Festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children’s entertainer Ben Bamboozle has previously performed with Bob and he was pleased to welcome the town crier to another of his performances, in Steyne Gardens on Sunday, September 8.

Ben said: "This is the only Punch and Judy show that has its own town crier, as far as I know. It is based on the Worthing town crier, Bob. We've got Little Bob and 'Big Bob'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The puppet town crier even has its own bell, just like Bob, who is known for his loud bell ringing.

Bob has previously been seen in Punch and Judy performances with the late Worthing magician Magic Martin, a good friend of Ben Bamboozle.

Magic Martin died in September 2021 and Ben acquired his Mr Punch puppet last year. He said it is believed to have been made by Fred Tickner, famous for making Muffin the Mule.

Bob said: "Ben Bamboozle is the best puppet show anywhere in the UK. The show in Steyne Gardens featured Mini Bob and 'Big Bob', me the town crier."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The puppet Little Bob is introduced to the crowd as the town crier, whose job it is to ‘go around shouting that the Punch and Judy show is about to begin’.

Ben Bamboozle with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and Little Bob. Picture: C L Greene

Both said it was a great day, with lots of families enjoying the entertainment.

Ben is based in Worthing but he regularly covers West and East Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Kent and London areas with his children’s shows. Visit www.benbamboozle.co.uk for more information.