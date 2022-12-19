Part of Worthing Town Hall is being turned into a ‘warm space’ – meaning residents will have somewhere to keep warm for free.

Worthing Town Hall is now home to a 'warm space'

The Gordon Room is open for people to pop in, warm up with a cup of tea and a biscuit and meet new people over a board game or crafts.

Worthing Borough Council staff, councillors and volunteers will be on hand to help with refreshments and activities, and reception staff will be available to help anyone with mobility issues access the room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the room will be available for anyone to access on Tuesday, December 20, from midday to 3pm, on Wednesday, December 21, from 1pm to 4pm, and on Thursday, December 22, from 10am to 1pm.

Following a closure over Christmas, it will reopen from January 3 and be open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Walker, the deputy leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: "Worthing Town Hall is one of our great assets as a town and a council. We want to open this building up as both a space for residents that need somewhere warm and as a place where people can come together.

"We're having a really good response from local community groups and churches who are reaching out to support their communities. It's really important for us to be a genuine council that serves our community and we want to make sure we play our part in doing as much as we can for residents during the difficult months ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are lots of warm spaces opening up across Adur and Worthing – visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/warm-spaces to see a map.