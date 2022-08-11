Worthing Twinning Association: Worthing mayor to sign new twinning charter with French seaside town

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing has been twinned with Le Pays des Olonnes, a 'country between land and sea' on the Atlantic coast, since October 1998 and with the Elztal region in Germany since May 1997.

But changes in the French region saw the three communes of Château-d'Olonne, Olonne-sur-Mer and Les Sables d'Olonne merged as one seaside town, Les Sables-d'Olonne, on January 1, 2019, with one new mayor, meaning a new charter must be signed.

The association has organised a coach trip to the area, known as Vendée, from August 22 to 28 and Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury will be joining members for a day for the charter signing ceremony in Les Sables-d'Olonne.

Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury and her consort Millad Chowdhury

The area is famous worldwide as the home of the Vendée Globe and Golden Globe round the world yacht races.

Barry Cranford, publicity co-ordinator, said: "We had a meeting with our new mayor and we were all impressed with her enthusiasm.

"The new charter is needed because the original twinning agreement was with just one of the three towns, which have now merged into one town.

"Members of the WTA committee met with our enthusiastic and charming new mayor before the visit in order to cover details for the official event. The visit is well organised by the French twin town and is always great fun."

The association will take part in a parade through the pedestrian area of Les Sables and have a stall selling typical local and English products. Worthing Borough Council has loaned a large Union Flag to display and given promotional material for Worthing to be handed out.

Members meet regularly and have an informal programme of monthly social events, including French and German films with English subtitles.