This community vigil – which was held at 6pm and open to people of all ages – was supported by many local organisations, including: Worthing Green Party; Public & Commercial Services Union; Worthing Solidarity, Parents for Peace; Worthing PSC; National Education Union; Climate Resilience Centre and Communications Union among others.

A spokesperson said: “Our diverse community stands in unity to reject racism, Islamophobia, anti-immigration and the politics of far-right hate.”

Riots across the UK were sparked following the killing of three young girls in Southport earlier this month.

Peaceful, counter protests were subsequently held across Sussex – including in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton.

Following criminal disorder seen around the country – ‘commonly fuelled by misinformation and threatening language online’ – Sussex Police and its partners have carried out a ‘huge amount of work’ to protect communities and ‘identify those involved in linked unlawful activity’.

Police said a man has been jailed, and eight other arrests have been made. Click here to read more.

Ahead of the Stand Up to Racism vigil, Adur and Worthing Councils issued a statement – describing the districts as a place that ‘stands united against hate, embracing diversity in our communities’.

They added: “Our top priority is ensuring that everyone feels safe and supported during this time.

"In light of the recent tragic events in Southport, we understand that many residents in Adur and Worthing are feeling deep sadness for the victims' families and loved ones, as well as concern over the recent violence across the country.

“We recognise that many in our community will be anxious about their safety and that of their loved ones, particularly our Muslim residents, asylum seekers, and refugees who may feel especially vulnerable due to the targeted violence against these groups elsewhere across the country.

“Please know that we stand with you, and your safety is our priority. We are working alongside our partners to ensure that everyone feels supported and we have been reaching out to local faith and other groups to show our solidarity.”

The councils said any concerns or crimes should be reported to the police o nline, or by calling 101. In an emergency, always call 999.

A spokesperson added: “f you want to learn more about what a hate crime is defined as, how to report it and what will happen next, check out the information from our partners West Sussex County Council: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/hate-crime-awareness.

“You can also report anonymously via Crime Stoppers online or at 0800 555 111.

“We want to make sure that everyone in Adur & Worthing feels safe. Let’s keep looking out for one another.”

1 . Worthing unites for 'Stand Up to Racism vigil' People gathered outside Worthing Town Hall for a 'Stand Up to Racism vigil' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing unites for 'Stand Up to Racism vigil' People gathered outside Worthing Town Hall for a 'Stand Up to Racism vigil' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing unites for 'Stand Up to Racism vigil' People gathered outside Worthing Town Hall for a 'Stand Up to Racism vigil' Photo: Eddie Mitchell