Worthing veterans served afternoon tea to mark VJ Day and the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War

The event was organised by Melanie Peters from Social Media Rocket and funded by Hemiko, the developer building the Worthing Heat Network.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman greeted guests as they arrived at The Ardington Hotel on Thursday, August 14, for afternoon tea at Indigo Bar and Restaurant.

He launched proceedings by reading the official VJ Day 80 proclamation and vocalist Jenna Hall led a rousing rendition of the National Anthem, following a moment of silence in memory of the fallen.

Jenna entertained with wartime music during the afternoon as the veterans and other guests were served with sandwiches, scones and cakes.

Victory Over Japan is the day recognised as the ending of the war, despite the formal surrender ceremony not taking place until September 2, 1945.

1 . VJ Day 80 Worthing veterans gather at the Boer War Memorial on the seafront Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . VJ Day 80 The Glamour Club founder Janice Moth, centre, with former Worthing mayors, from left, Bob Smytherman, Henna Chowdhury, Noel Atkins and Sean McDonald Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . VJ Day 80 Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman reads the official VJ Day 80 proclamation Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . VJ Day 80 Vocalist Jenna Hall leads a rousing rendition of the National Anthem Photo: Elaine Hammond