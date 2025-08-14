Worthing veterans served afternoon tea to mark VJ Day and the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 14th Aug 2025, 17:01 BST
Worthing veterans gathered for afternoon tea to mark VJ Day and the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The event was organised by Melanie Peters from Social Media Rocket and funded by Hemiko, the developer building the Worthing Heat Network.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman greeted guests as they arrived at The Ardington Hotel on Thursday, August 14, for afternoon tea at Indigo Bar and Restaurant.

He launched proceedings by reading the official VJ Day 80 proclamation and vocalist Jenna Hall led a rousing rendition of the National Anthem, following a moment of silence in memory of the fallen.

Jenna entertained with wartime music during the afternoon as the veterans and other guests were served with sandwiches, scones and cakes.

Victory Over Japan is the day recognised as the ending of the war, despite the formal surrender ceremony not taking place until September 2, 1945.

Worthing veterans gather at the Boer War Memorial on the seafront

1. VJ Day 80

Worthing veterans gather at the Boer War Memorial on the seafront Photo: Elaine Hammond

The Glamour Club founder Janice Moth, centre, with former Worthing mayors, from left, Bob Smytherman, Henna Chowdhury, Noel Atkins and Sean McDonald

2. VJ Day 80

The Glamour Club founder Janice Moth, centre, with former Worthing mayors, from left, Bob Smytherman, Henna Chowdhury, Noel Atkins and Sean McDonald Photo: Elaine Hammond

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman reads the official VJ Day 80 proclamation

3. VJ Day 80

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman reads the official VJ Day 80 proclamation Photo: Elaine Hammond

Vocalist Jenna Hall leads a rousing rendition of the National Anthem

4. VJ Day 80

Vocalist Jenna Hall leads a rousing rendition of the National Anthem Photo: Elaine Hammond

