Staff at Northdale Vets, based in Victoria Road, Worthing said they have been 'amazed by the response' to a Facebook appeal, to help a veterinary surgeon who is volunteering in Poland.

Anushka Tuladhar, who is joining the Northdale team later this year, has been working alongside other volunteers and highlighted to staff the 'urgent need' for supplies for pets at the station who are arriving often without anything.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cats have been described as particularly vulnerable, arriving just wrapped in blankets and 'risking being lost', without baskets.

Anushka said most of the animals that arrive in Poland 'have been travelling for days' and 'they are very stressed by the chaos and new environment'.

Dogs have also been affected. Charka was among those who arrived 'traumatised by the bombing' and had not eaten for days.

After hearing about the number of refugees arriving with pets — including one lady who had 12 cats and a dog — Jan Pannell, Northdale practice manager, said the team launched an appeal for items to send over direct to the station.

She added: "Within a week, we have received enough donations to send not only a large consignment direct to Anushka but also another van load of supplies to go over to help other areas in Poland too with over 40,000 people reached by the original Facebook post."

Northdale staff had originally planned to 'just do a short appeal' but extended it so that a further shipment could go out via Sussex Removals in Newhaven, which is arranging a 'general collection for refugees'.

Anushka Tuladhar, who is joining the Northdale team later this year, has been working alongside other volunteers and highlighted to staff the 'urgent need' for supplies for pets at the station who are arriving often without anything.

"We wanted to thank people for their generosity," Jan said. "It was a little appeal to start of with and we were overwhelmed.

"There were so many people who gave and donated toys, leads and beds which they had been keeping for years in memory of their pets. We felt that was really emotional.

"We want to say how kind and lovely it was."

Holly Goldring, who helped to organise the collection, said: "We have been overwhelmed by strength of support from not only Worthing but from abroad as well.

Charka was among the dogs who arrived 'traumatised by the bombing' and had not eaten for days.

"It really restores your faith in people and some of the messages that have come with items, particularly those sent in memory of loved pets have been so touching."

Anushka, who has recently graduated from a vet school in Poland, will be moving to the UK to work at Northdale in the next two months.

In the meantime, she has joined the team helping refugees at Wrocław's main railway station, Wrocław Główny, where dozens of refugees are arriving.

Anushka said: "The volunteers were helping the people, providing food, clothes and hygiene products.

Cats have been described as particularly vulnerable, arriving just wrapped in blankets and 'risking being lost', without baskets.

"We realised there are lot of people coming with their pets. They also needed help.

"Veterinary surgeons and vet students opened our own station where our goal is to help animals coming from Ukraine. We help with micro-chipping, vaccinations and documents.

"In particular, I help out by giving out general supplies like food, bowls, blankets, jackets, transporters, etc, to the owners with pets.

"Most of the animals that arrive have been travelling for days, they are very stressed by the chaos and new environment.

"Some of them had also witnessed and heard the sound of sirens, bombs and missiles which stressed them further. So they haven’t eaten or been able to go to the toilet for a long time.

"We try our best to calm them down, give them anti-stress medication, lots of cuddles and help with any simple medical injuries or trouble they have.

Staff at Northdale Vets, based in Victoria Road, Worthing said they have been 'amazed by the response' to a Facebook appeal

"If we think they need serious medical intervention, we have a list of veterinary clinics and hospital list who are ready to take them over and look after them for free."

Anushka said the Northdale staff were 'so open and happy to help' when she asked for support.

She added: "Worthing has been such a big help. We've been able to buy so many supplies because of those donations.