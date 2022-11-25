Worthing vigil remembers 32 people who died in the Channel one year ago
There was a special vigil in Worthing last night (Thursday, November 24) to remember the 32 people who drowned in the English Channel last year.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
The tragic incident happened on November 24, 2021.
Stand up to Racism Adur & Worthing organised the vigil, asking the Government to provide safe passage for everyone seeking asylum.
It took place at 6pm on the seafront opposite The Dome. The Mayor of Worthing Henna Chowdhury read out the names of those who lost their lives. The Mayor has been approached for comment.
The Mayor of Worthing Henna Chowdhury attended the vigil and read out the names of those who lost their lives. Photo: Eddie Mitchell