A wedding event coming to Worthing will celebrate inclusivity and diversity, showing love knows no boundaries.

The WE LOVE ALL LOVE event will be held in the newly-renovated 1886 club lounge at Worthing Football Club on Sunday, February 16, from 12pm to 3pm.

Organiser Vix Paine, from VP Photography, said: "Everyone deserves to get married, regardless of their ability, disability, size, colour, race and more.

"Our goal is to break the mould of traditional wedding fairs by creating an inclusive space that celebrates all love in a vibrant and interactive way.

Friends Sas and Finn from Superstar Arts model for the WE LOVE ALL LOVE wedding event

"The runway will feature a diverse range of individuals, including both neurodiverse and neurotypical participants, each representing the beauty of love and commitment."

The unique celebration is designed to emphasise the importance of inclusivity in weddings, affirming that love knows no boundaries.

Brides and bridegrooms will grace the runway, ensuring a comprehensive celebration of love in all its forms.

Vix said people can look forward to a spectacular day filled with pampering and fashion, as stunning wedding outfits, complete with hair and make-up, floral arrangements and more are showcased.

The event will also feature a carefully curated selection of top wedding suppliers committed to inclusivity and diversity, ready to discuss wedding plans and services.

In addition to the runway show, guests can enjoy an interactive exhibition with a variety of entertainment, including magicians, live music and singers. There will also be an opportunity to unwind at the new bar.

Entry is £1, with all proceeds going to Superstar Arts, a Worthing-based charity that is committed to delivering high quality, meaningful creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities.