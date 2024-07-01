Bug hunting proved popular with the children and a long horn beetle, grasshoppers and centipedes were among the creatures found using sweep nets.

At the pond, an exuvia could be seen clinging to the leaf of an iris, a fascinating sight. In the tent, visitors could also see tadpoles with and without legs, adult and baby newts, and backswimmers doing lengths of the tank.

The open day on Saturday, June 29, gave nearby neighbours an opportunity to learn more about the work in the garden, which helps the environment.

There were information stalls about hedgehogs and the environment they need to survive, the beehive of honey bees and what plants to grow that encourage pollinating insects. Visitors were also able to taste some of the fruit growing in the garden.

Cortis Avenue Wildlife Garden is open to visitors every Wednesday and Friday, and the second and fourth Saturday of the month, from 10am to noon. The entrance is at the north end of Cortis Avenue, Worthing.

Cortis Avenue Wildlife Garden Volunteers welcomed 150 visitors to Cortis Avenue Wildlife Garden in Worthing and helped visitors to the open day learn more about nature - including witnessing the cast-off skin of a dragonfly that had emerged just an hour before the start

