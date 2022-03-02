Maureen Normanton, of West Street, was inspired to take up running for the first time during lockdown in 2020.

She was reasonably fit but had never been a runner before.

Maureen Normanton finished her 25th parkrun just before her 76th birthday

Couch to 5k was a great way to start and then Maureen gave Worthing parkrun a go. She said she has never looked back.

Maureen explained: “When Boris said we could go out for exercise, I decided to take up running, although I had never done it before.

“I think I was reasonably fit before I took up running. I started with the Couch to 5k app and never looked back. When the parkruns restarted, I decided to have a go in Worthing. I have also run in Weymouth, Torquay and Bognor.