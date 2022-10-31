Worthing woman one of first to receive 100th birthday card from King Charles III

Ivy Bushby, known as Peggy, from Findon Valley celebrated her birthday on October 17 and received a card from the King in the post.

Cheryl Cheal, granddaughter, said: "The replacement card has only recently been released by Buckingham Palace and incorporates a photograph of both King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla. Peggy received her card last week via Royal Mail after celebrating the memorable occasion with a party attended by family members."

Buckingham Palace did not issue birthday cards during the official period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, from September 9 to 19, and it then took time for new cards to be designed and printed.

It is believed Peggy was one of the earliest recipients of the newly-issued birthday card from King Charles III, in recognition of her 100th birthday.

Peggy spent her childhood growing up in Broadwater with her brother and three sisters. She moved to Sompting soon after she married Les Busby, a market gardener and well-known Lancing footballer. They had three children – two sons and a daughter, before they moved to Findon Valley just over 50 years ago.