There was a family disco on Saturday afternoon, music from Ivor Potter and speeches on Saturday evening and Jason Lee on Sunday afternoon.

Club president Roy Poland said: "We are one of the best successful clubs in the area and it's all down to the members. We first started as a working men's only club to get together for social activities, including snooker, darts and, what we don't see these days, shove ha'penny, dominoes and crib.

"We joined the CIU in 1937 and over the years, we have won several competitions, including darts and pool. Over the years, we have invested in many changes, including rebuilding the back bar. It was a wooden shed containing three snooker tables. With all the investment we have done, we have a new toilet block and new furniture, new carpets and we have just had the dance floor redone at great expense, but it was well worth it.

"We have moved the snooker table upstairs now, along with the committee room and the secretary's office. The secretary at one stage had a little room somewhere in the wooden building. You couldn't swing a cat in there but there again we made a lot of money and any money we make goes back into investment into the club. We are fully self sufficient.

"The club charity fund enables us to donate to various charities and we have recently given £1,000 to the local air ambulance, which is a very good cause, as well as other amounts to various local charities. It's made up of, say, if you forget your door card, the doorman fines you and it goes into the charity pot.

"The members are the most important people for coming to the club. Without them spending money and coming down enjoying themselves, we wouldn't be where we are today. Let's look forward to many more years to come.”

Guests from the CIU were invited to the celebrations on Saturday evening, with Ivor Potter performing The Vegas Lounge before ending the evening as Suspiciously Elvis.

1 . Broadwater WMCC : Broadwater WMCC Broadwater Working Men's Conservative Club celebrates 100 years Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Broadwater WMCC : Broadwater WMCC Broadwater Working Men's Conservative Club celebrates 100 years Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Broadwater WMCC : Broadwater WMCC Broadwater Working Men's Conservative Club celebrates 100 years Photo: Elaine Hammond