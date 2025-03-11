Worthing's first Muslim mayor passes away at the age of 83

Worthing's first Muslim mayor has passed away at the age of 83 and the borough council has lowered its flag to half mast to honour him on the day of his funeral.

Mr Saheid was in India with his wife Lyla, fulfilling his dream of seeing the Taj Mahal, but sadly fell ill during the trip.

Mrs Saheid said: "He loved travelling and we were on holiday in India. He wanted to see the Taj Mahal and managed to do this but became ill and died in Jaipur, India."

Mr Saheid, who lived in West Chiltington, passed away on March 4, 2025, and his funeral was held on Thursday, March 13, at Hills Cemetery in Horsham at 12pm.

Jack Saheid was Worthing's first Muslim mayor

Collections are being made for the British Heart Foundation and Dementia Support in his memory. Visit www.memorygiving.com/jacksaheid to make a donation.

Mr Saheid served on Worthing Borough Council for Selden ward from 2003 to 2008 and was mayor in 2004/05. In October 2008, he was given the title of Honorary Alderman in honour of his eminent and distinguished service to the council and the borough.

Former Worthing mayor Bob Smytherman said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Jack's family and friends. Jack served as mayor during the 2004/5 municipal year and was the first Muslim mayor of the Borough."

Mr Saheid was born in Guyana, South America, and emigrated to Britain in 1961 with his wife Lyla. He became a British citizen in 1967.

During his time as sub-postmaster at Worthing's Lyndhurst Road post office, he was the victim of three armed robberies in a fortnight.

After the first attack in 2002, Mr Saheid was hailed a hero for tackling the robber, who was armed with a gun.

He went on to serve as a director for Worthing Homes from May 2005 to May 2008 and was involved in businesses in Texas and Ohio.

Mr Saheid went on to serve on Horsham District Council for the ward of West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington.

He leaves behind his widow Lyla, four daughters, two granddaughters, two grandsons and one great granddaughter.

His daughters have paid tribute to their hard-working father, an intelligent, well-read man who had respect for all religions and for other people's beliefs.

Rafia said: "I remember that Dad let us have a room in the house at Thornton Heath where we were allowed to run amok, jump on the bed, write on the walls and have fun as kids.

"Dad, thank you for allowing us to have this freedom as kids and spread our wings from an early age. This has made us into capable, resourceful and independent adults."

Nemi said: "You and Mum worked so hard to provide for us and look at what you personally have achieved over the years. You were a well liked man, taken from us far too soon."

Rehanna spoke of his love of comedies and quiz shows, as well as his love of music, ranging from Calypso and Indian to country and western.

She added: "Dad, I am so glad you got to experience some wonderful adventures with Mum after having worked so hard for so long."

Yasmin said: "Dad's determination and work ethic instilled a strong sense of determination and work ethic in me. He never gave up. He always stood up for what he believed was right and he always stood up for his girls - whether, if we're facing facts, we were in the right or not!"