Sussex’s very own Russ ‘The Hardest Geezer’ Cook has announced he is releasing a book – detailing some of the ‘untold stories’ of his superhuman challenge in Africa.

After more than a year out in Africa, Russ, from Worthing, completed his incredible run across the entire length of the continent from south to north in April.

The 27-year-old made national headlines but he is not a man who likes to rest – taking part in the London Marathon just two weeks later.

And now he is back on the road again – running through Germany to support England throughout Euro 2024.

After more than a year out in Africa, Russ, from Worthing, completed his incredible run across the entire length of the continent from south to north in April. (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

But his work doesn’t end there.

"Proper buzzing to announce my book,” Russ wrote on social media on Wednesday (July 26).

"HARDEST GEEZER. The book goes in depth on how I became the first person to run the entire length of Africa and the journey I went on to even believe I could do it in the first place.

“From being robbed at gunpoint to getting kidnapped, spending 352 days running more than a marathon every day in Africa has fundamentally changed who I am, physically, mentally and spiritually.

“In my book, I not only tell the untold stories of what really happened during the most insane year of my life, I talk about the steps I took to overcome all the challenges along the way.

“I hope I can pass on some lessons I have learnt, but above all I hope my story of a truly mad adventure can inspire you to really believe in yourself and go and get what you want out of life, whatever that looks like for you.”