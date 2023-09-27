Worthing's newest café is open – expect a warm welcome and a delicious-sounding menu

A new café has opened in Broadwater – and it’s already proving popular with locals.

Named after owner Nevin Jinha’s young son Raffi, whose nickname is Raffi Roo, Cafe Roo in Broadwater serves a range of breakfast dishes, sandwiches, paninis, jacket potatoes, ice cream, waffles, teas coffees and smoothies.

Nevin, 42, was born and bred in Broadwater, and said she can’t wait for her fledgling business to become part of the community.

Nevin Jinha (centre) and the team at Cafe Roo. Picture: Katherine HM

When we visited this week, she gave us a really warm welcome, so I don’t think it’ll be long before that happens.

“I’ve always loved hospitality and catering, and I was running a pub in Arundel, but after I had a baby those hours didn’t work for me anymore,” she said.

"When I saw this unit come available, in the community where I live, it just seemed like the right time and the right opportunity for me.”

You can follow Cafe Roo on Facebook or email the team at [email protected]

Cafe Roo opened on Thursday, and Nevin said she already has regulars coming in. And having had a busy first weekend, she is hopeful for the future.

"Wherever I can, I’m trying to source food locally, such as the sausages we get from S Newson Family Butchers down the road. We also have a multi-skilled team, so we’re freshly baking lots of things on site.

"I’m very keen to embed us in the community, and hope to take part in all the local events when they happen.

"And I want to investigate how I can give to foodbanks, as I hate the idea of waste.”

The café, in Broadwater Street West, is open from Tuesday to Friday, from 7am to 4pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and Sunday from 9am to 1pm.