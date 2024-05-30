Worthing's three mayoral charities celebrate wonderful experience, working together to raise money

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The three Worthing charities supported during Jon Roser's mayoral year have had a wonderful experience, working together to raise money.

Mr Roser, who was mayor for 2023/24, chose to support Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub, Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group and CYCALL Inclusive Cycling.

Fundraising events have included an '80s themed night, a sponsored walk and quiz night, all supported by Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and donations from local businesses.

As a celebration to conclude the year, a community fun day and sponsored cycle ride was held at Brooklands Park on Saturday, May 18. Mr Roser, representatives of local organisations and visitors completed a sponsored cycle ride of 411 miles, the distance between Worthing Town Hall and the town hall in the twin town of Les Sables-d'Olonne in France.

Other local organisations taking part included Pollinator Pioneers, Sussex Police bike marking, Neighbourhood Watch, Worthing Wellbeing Walks, Scooter Buddies, Worthing Community Chest, Cyclo Analysis and South Down National Parks, with Coffees & Creams keeping all the cyclists refreshed.

Martine Walters, chair of CYCALL, said: "The year of support from the mayor of Worthing has been a wonderful experience.

"Cllr Roser chose local charities which are close to his heart and every penny raised will go towards improving the lives of the local community.

"Over and above the fundraising efforts, we have forged links with other charities and these partnerships will continue to strengthen.